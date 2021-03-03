Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

