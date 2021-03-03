Needham & Company LLC Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $195.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

