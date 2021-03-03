Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $145.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

