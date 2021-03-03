Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.43. 4,064,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,247,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $8,208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $5,186,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 221,535 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.