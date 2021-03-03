Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products accounts for approximately 6.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The company has a market cap of $353.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

