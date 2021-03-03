National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $12.51 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $88.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $254.72 million, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $274.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

