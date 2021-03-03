National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.75. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.90.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$81.33 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$81.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.77. The firm has a market cap of C$27.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.