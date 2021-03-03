National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$660.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

