National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
