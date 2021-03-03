NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.
NSTG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. 937,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.