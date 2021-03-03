NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

NSTG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. 937,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

