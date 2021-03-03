Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 19.7%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 15,950,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 1,643,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

The company has a market cap of $295.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

