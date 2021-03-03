Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 19.7%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 15,950,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 1,643,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.
The company has a market cap of $295.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
