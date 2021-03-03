Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.85. 643,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,042,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

