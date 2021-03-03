Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares rose 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 208,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 240,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

MYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sidoti increased their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.