MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTBC stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. MTBC has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

