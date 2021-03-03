M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $154.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

