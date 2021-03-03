mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $549,198.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,907.34 or 0.99951814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00094611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011467 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 47,494,618 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.