Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 26,212 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $163,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46.

On Monday, December 7th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.98. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

