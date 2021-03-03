MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Jonathan D. Buck Sells 569 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

