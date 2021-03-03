Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mr. Cooper Group traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 10329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.
According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.56.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
