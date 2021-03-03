Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mr. Cooper Group traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 10329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

