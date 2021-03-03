Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Lifted by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 7.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 71,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,865. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.