MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MP opened at $49.44 on Monday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

