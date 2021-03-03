Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

