Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MORF traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 1,566,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $324,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.