Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MORF traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 1,566,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $93.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.