Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Morningstar worth $90,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total transaction of $2,809,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,381,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,078,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $1,809,090.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,484,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,456,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,367 shares of company stock worth $30,909,356 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

