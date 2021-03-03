Morgan Stanley Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $98.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TRI opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

