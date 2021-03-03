Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Investec raised Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

