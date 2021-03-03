Morgan Stanley Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $30.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $64,429,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

