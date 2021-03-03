Morgan Stanley Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $87.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
