Morgan Stanley Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $87.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

