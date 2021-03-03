Morgan Stanley Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

