Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

