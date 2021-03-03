Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 57.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.