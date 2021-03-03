Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 3.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.