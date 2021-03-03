Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. 50,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,749. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $101.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

