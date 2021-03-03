Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.