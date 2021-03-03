Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,979. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.