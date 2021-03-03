Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MNST stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

