Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.