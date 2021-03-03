Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.