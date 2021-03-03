Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MOJGF remained flat at $$0.45 on Tuesday. Mojave Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
