Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MOJGF remained flat at $$0.45 on Tuesday. Mojave Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get Mojave Gold alerts:

Mojave Gold Company Profile

Mojave Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mojave Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mojave Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.