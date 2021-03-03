Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.31. 2,406,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,170,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

