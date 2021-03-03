Mizuho Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Neutral

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

