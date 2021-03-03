Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

