Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,323 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

