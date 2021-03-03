Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $28,024,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 128.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 959,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $980,542. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

