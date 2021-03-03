Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $619,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in DXC Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

