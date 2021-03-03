Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,826,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

XPEV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

