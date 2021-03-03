Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.