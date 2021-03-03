Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

