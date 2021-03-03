Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 13.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

