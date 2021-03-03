Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.