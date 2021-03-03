Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,553 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

